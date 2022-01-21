National Bankshares Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.00.

BTO stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,925. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$517,334.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

