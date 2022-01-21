National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,084 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of National Vision worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $4,433,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

EYE opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

