Navcoin Trading Down 23.6% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $110,609.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009792 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,671,218 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

