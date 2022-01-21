Nekonium One Day Volume Tops $4.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Nekonium coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nekonium has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Nekonium has a total market cap of $13,167.06 and $4.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.78 or 0.07078465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,539.35 or 0.99908972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00061385 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io

Nekonium Coin Trading

