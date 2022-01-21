Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKTR opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

