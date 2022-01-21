Nervos Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.75 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $460.79 million and approximately $21.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,534.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.54 or 0.07129014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00316310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00866187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00071612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.00472664 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00260747 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,290,586,178 coins and its circulating supply is 29,481,634,935 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

