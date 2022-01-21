NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $24.23 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006295 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

