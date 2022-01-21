Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.50.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $605.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.38. Netflix has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.