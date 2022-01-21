Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $425.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $425.00 price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $508.25 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $605.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.