Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $342.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $567.70.

NFLX stock traded down $110.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,825,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,151. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

