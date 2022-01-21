Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $450.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.50.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

