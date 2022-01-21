Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to Hold at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

