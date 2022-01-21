Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Underperform Rating from Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $342.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $567.70.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded down $110.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.50. 58,825,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,151. Netflix has a 52 week low of $379.99 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.