NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 470.59%.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
