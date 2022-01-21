Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.23% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

