Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price Up 4%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $75.68. Approximately 27,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,063,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 559,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.