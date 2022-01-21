Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) versus Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Head to Head Analysis

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 41.59% 35.89% 23.55% Graphite Bio N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Graphite Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 6.81 $407.30 million $4.57 16.43 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$68.37 million N/A N/A

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 1 6 10 0 2.53 Graphite Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $114.79, indicating a potential upside of 52.84%. Graphite Bio has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 286.90%. Given Graphite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Graphite Bio on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

