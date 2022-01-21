New BitShares (NBS) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. New BitShares has a market cap of $34.52 million and $2.53 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

