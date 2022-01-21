New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 142,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 279,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%.
New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
