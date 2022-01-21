New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 142,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 279,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the third quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

