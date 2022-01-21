NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $1,355.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00316548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003612 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

