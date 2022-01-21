NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 100,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,323,515 shares.The stock last traded at $4.12 and had previously closed at $4.32.

Several brokerages have commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

