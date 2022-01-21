NEXT Price Tops $0.0909 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $566,468.18 and $1,457.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00318305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003629 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

