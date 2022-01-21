Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Charles Sweeney Sells 4,631 Shares

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($3.06), for a total value of £10,373.44 ($14,153.96).

NEXS opened at GBX 221.55 ($3.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.10. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of GBX 148.20 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.41). The company has a market capitalization of £100.59 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.60. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

