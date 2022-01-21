NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFYEF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NFYEF opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

