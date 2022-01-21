NFT Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $7,634.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $1,994.27 or 0.05472083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006295 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

