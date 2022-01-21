NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,860,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,729,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. Analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

