Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Shares of NCBS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

