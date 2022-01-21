Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.10

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 306341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.93%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

