Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 1,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

About Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

