Nimiq Market Capitalization Hits $29.20 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $29.20 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,887.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.31 or 0.07198516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00316299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.20 or 0.00879460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00073375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009421 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00464923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00267370 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,458,284,784 coins and its circulating supply is 8,844,034,784 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

