Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.76.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NIO stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIO has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

