NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.76

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.76 and traded as low as $17.12. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2,671 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

