nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Up 3.1%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 4,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 187,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

LASR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $225,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

