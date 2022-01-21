Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.68. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 569,266 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nobilis Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,289,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.