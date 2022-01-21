Noir Price Tops $0.0051 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Noir has a market cap of $105,008.02 and approximately $193.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00182344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00385600 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,468,861 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

