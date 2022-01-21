Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) received a C$14.00 target price from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. dropped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.54.

TSE:NSR traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 82,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.89. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$12.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$486.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

