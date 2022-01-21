Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.26% from the company’s current price.

NSR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.54.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:NSR traded down C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$8.59. 82,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,680. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$486.68 million and a PE ratio of 39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.89.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.