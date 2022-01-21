Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.