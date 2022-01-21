Norish (LON:NSH) Shares Up 775%

Shares of Norish Plc (LON:NSH) shot up 775% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.39). 14,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 166 ($2.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

