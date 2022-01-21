North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.79.

Several analysts have commented on NOA shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$18.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The stock has a market cap of C$535.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$11.48 and a twelve month high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.