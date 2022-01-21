Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NPIFF opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0799 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

