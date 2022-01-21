NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 2,434 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 388,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $790,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $242.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.