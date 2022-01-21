NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

