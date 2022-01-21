NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.