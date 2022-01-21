NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $374.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

