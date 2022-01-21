NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $400.18 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $605.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $596.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

