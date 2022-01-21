NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

FB stock opened at $313.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.45. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $873.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

