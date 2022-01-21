NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

NYSE BA opened at $212.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

