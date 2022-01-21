NorthRock Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.64. The company has a market capitalization of $432.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

