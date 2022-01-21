NorthRock Partners LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. upped their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $989.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,053.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $880.10. The company has a market cap of $993.30 billion, a PE ratio of 322.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.